Army Conducts Search, Rescue Operation To Evacuate Tourists Stranded In Murree

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2022 | 09:42 PM

Army conducts search, rescue operation to evacuate tourists stranded in Murree

Pakistan army personnel on Saturday conducted search and rescue operation to evacuate tourists stranded in Murree

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan army personnel on Saturday conducted search and rescue operation to evacuate tourists stranded in Murree.

Officers and soldiers of Army school of Technicians and Army School of Logistics actively participated in rescue of tourists.

Rescue parties were deployed between Barian and Kuldana, including surroundings areas.

All vehicles were searched on road to see presence of any individual. The army personnel recovered ten stranded dead bodies from the vehicles.

About 3000 tourists were rescued in assistance with locals and Rescue 1122. Tourists were provided with food, water and first aid.

Road clearance parties were also formulated to manually clear the Barian-Kuldana road.

