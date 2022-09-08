UrduPoint.com

Army Continue Relief Activities In Flood Hit Rajanour, DG Khan

Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2022 | 11:44 PM

Army continue relief activities in flood hit Rajanour, DG Khan

Pakistan Army's efforts to help flood affected people in Rajanpur and DG Khan continued unabated

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Army's efforts to help flood affected people in Rajanpur and DG Khan continued unabated.

Water purification plants have been installed to ensure availability of clean drinking water for people in flood hit areas.

Ration packs and bottled water were also being distributed among the affectees while water bowzers were moving in the area to supply water to people at distant locations.

A proactive drive against malaria and dengue has also commenced wherein Army personnel have themselves carried out anti-mosquito spray in areas where locals have currently pitched tents.

Medical assistance to the sick by Army also continued in affected areas.

