Army continue relief operations, survey in flood hit DG Khan, Rajanpur

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :The relief operation of Pakistan Army in the flood affected areas of DG Khan and Rajanpur is in full swing to restore normalcy in the flood hit areas.

Pakistan Army Corps Engineer troops and Civil Administration are working hand in glove, jointly surveying the flood affected areas on priority basis to ascertain the losses floods caused to the people.

On the parallel, medical units and relief teams deployed in the flood affected areas are reaching out to remote areas to provide essential medical aid and ration packs to the affected people.