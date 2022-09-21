UrduPoint.com

Army Continue Relief Operations, Survey In Flood Hit DG Khan, Rajanpur

Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Army continue relief operations, survey in flood hit DG Khan, Rajanpur

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :The relief operation of Pakistan Army in the flood affected areas of DG Khan and Rajanpur is in full swing to restore normalcy in the flood hit areas.

Pakistan Army Corps Engineer troops and Civil Administration are working hand in glove, jointly surveying the flood affected areas on priority basis to ascertain the losses floods caused to the people.

On the parallel, medical units and relief teams deployed in the flood affected areas are reaching out to remote areas to provide essential medical aid and ration packs to the affected people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Flood Rajanpur

Recent Stories

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of ..

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of veterinary educational institu ..

59 minutes ago
 PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

2 hours ago
 TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP ..

TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP Bright Night Portrait camera w ..

2 hours ago
 Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: ..

Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: Infinix XE27 Bluetooth ear pod ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizati ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizations High Representative

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs concludes training with French Custo ..

Dubai Customs concludes training with French Customs

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.