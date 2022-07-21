UrduPoint.com

Army Continue Search For Persons Missing In Rahimyar Khan Boat-capsize Incident

Muhammad Irfan Published July 21, 2022 | 11:00 PM

Pakistan Army troops including Special Services Group (SSG) commando divers were continuing search operation on Thursday in Indus waters to take out those still missing in boat-capsize incident in river Indus near Sadiqabad tahsil of district Rahimyar Khan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Army troops including Special Services Group (SSG) commando divers were continuing search operation on Thursday in Indus waters to take out those still missing in boat-capsize incident in river Indus near Sadiqabad tahsil of district Rahimyar Khan.

Responding immediately to the special directions of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Pakistan Army had sent a rescue team with divers of SSG commandos, Army Medical Team, Army Field Engineers, other supporting forces with necessary equipment to carry out the search operation, according to a release issued by ISPR Multan on Thursday.

According to the information received from the civil administration, there were about 94 people onboard the boat, out of whom 45 people were rescued.

During the ongoing search operation by the Pakistan Army, the bodies of 27 people have been recovered from the river so far, while search for remaining 22 missing persons was still underway, the release said.

