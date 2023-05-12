UrduPoint.com

Army Continues Operation Against Miscreants In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2023 | 03:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Army is carrying out operation against miscreants in Muslim Bagh area of Balochistan, ISPR said on Friday.

The handout issued by ISPR said, in the early hours of morning, a group of terrorists attacked an FC Camp in Muslim Bagh area in Northern Balochistan.

Currently, the operation by the security forces is underway to capture the terrorists who have been cornered into a building complex.

So far 2 terrorists have been sent to hell by the security forces who continue to maintain pressure on the terrorists; heavy exchange of fire is underway.

In the process of clearance operation, two soldiers have embraced Shahadat while another three are injured.

