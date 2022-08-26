UrduPoint.com

Army Continues Rescue, Relief Operations In Flood Hit DG Khan, Rajanpur Districts

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2022 | 10:26 PM

Pakistan's valiant Armed Forces continued rescue and relief operations in flood hit parts of districts Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan's valiant Armed Forces continued rescue and relief operations in flood hit parts of districts Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur on Friday.

Pakistan army teams rescued a number of people stranded in affected area including women and children along with their belongings and shifted them to safer places.

People living in relief camps were being provided with cooked food and dry ration.

Pakistan Army was utilizing all available resources in helping the flood affected people and its medical camps set up by army medical corps were equipped with all necessary facilities.

