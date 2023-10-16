ARMY CONTTIBUTION

Major General Matar bin Salim bin Rashid Al-Balushi, Commander Royal Army of Oman called on General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), COAS at General Headquarters, today

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Major General Matar bin Salim bin Rashid Al-Balushi, Commander Royal Army of Oman called on General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), COAS at General Headquarters, today.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest were discussed.

The visiting dignitary lauded Pakistan Army’s achievements in fight against terrorism and continued efforts for regional peace and stability.

Earlier on arrival at GHQ, Commander Royal Army of Oman laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.