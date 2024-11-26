Army deployed in Islamabad to ‘deal with miscreants with iron hand’

(@Abdulla99267510)

Four Rangers, two police personnel have been martyred during the PTI protest in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 26th, 2024) The law enforcement agencies claimed that the miscreants’ attack took lives of four Rangers and two police personnel during the PTI’s protest on Tuesday.

The security sources said that the miscreants rammed a vehicle into Rangers personnel which resulted in the martyrdom of four Rangers officials during PTI’s protest on Srinagar Highway in Islamabad.

Five other Rangers personnel and several police officials sustained severe injuries.

Meanwhile, a bunch of miscreants, equipped with weapons and ammunition, pelted stones on the Rangers personnel and carried out indiscriminate firing on the security personnel at Chungi No 26 in Rawalpindi.

Resultantly, a ranger personnel sustained serious injuries. He was shifted to the CMH Rawalpindi in critical condition.

Under Article 245, the Pakistan Army has been called in, and orders have been issued to deal with the miscreants with an iron hand. Clear orders have also been issued to shoot miscreants and troublemakers on sight.

Security sources told that all necessary measures are being taken to counter terrorist activities by disruptive and extremist elements.

All the miscreants are also being identified to bring them to justice.