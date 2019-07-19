Army deployment inside polling stations not acceptable, PPP Leaders

(@FahadShabbir)

Central leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party have expressed their concern over the ECP decision to deploy the army inside the polling stations

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th July, 2019) Central leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party have expressed their concern over the ECP decision to deploy the army inside the polling stations.Addressing a press conference in Islamabad the PPP leaders Nayyar Bukhari and Farhatullah Babar have demanded Election Commission not to deploy Army inside the polling stations in Ghotki and FATA, if ECP unable to do so the elections would be considered as rigged.PPP Secretary General, Nayyar Bukhari said that Army was deployed inside different polling stations in the general elections of 2018, due to which 95 percent form 45 cannot be signed by the polling agents, the forms uploaded by the ECP were fake ones.They said that it is the prime responsibility of ECP to conduct free and transparent elections.

A number of land revenue officers were arrested in Sindh to influence the election process.PPP General Secretary, Farhatullah Babar informed the reporters that out of 290 polling stations of Ghotki 130 were declared as sensitive, so Army can be deployed.

We have written a letter to Election Commission and also we are in contact with provincial office, if the army would deployed inside polling stations, the elections would not be considered as free and transparent.

Changes in Punjab CabinetLahore, July 19, (online): Chief Minister Punjab (CM) has shuffled various provincial ministers portfolio.According to reports various portfolio of different provincial ministers including Samsam Bukhari and Yasir Hamayun have been changed by Punjab Government after Prime Minister Imran khan Visited Lahore.It has been assumed that after PM visit various portfolio will be changed.Performance reports have also been allocated to PM Imran Khan and then changes have been made by CM Punjab Usman Buzdar.Provincial minister for Information Samsan Bukhari portfolio has been changed to (Revenue department) consolidation.

Minister for Industry portfolio has been changed to ministry of Information and also given additional responsibilities of Culture. Portfolio of Tourism has been taken back from Higher education Minister Yasir HamayunMinistry of tourism has been assigned to Mohammad Taimoor, minister for Youth Affairs and sports.

Bait-Ul-Mal and Social Welfare ministries have been assigned to Provincial Minster for Law Raja Basharat.