Army, district administration discuss safety measurements

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :In view of apprehension of Corona Virus and implementation on lockdown, a meeting was held here at DC office which was attended by Officers of PAK Army, district Administration and police department.

The meeting was attended by Brigadier Ahsan Waqas, Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Omar Sher Chattah, DPO Hassan Asad Alvi, Col. Idrees, ADCR Wahid Arjumand Zia, ADCG Syed Naveed Alam, DSP Traffic Zia Ullah Khan and officers of Pak Army and Rangers.

They discussed in detail the steps taken for the affected and suspected patients of Corona Virus and to implement the directions of lockdown and to apprehend the virus in the district.

Briefing the meeting the deputy commissioner Omar Sher Chattah has told that all precautionary steps to apprehend the Corona Virus were being acted upon.

He said that awareness drive "Stay at homes, stay safe" was gearing up , besides DHQ hospital and THQs hospitals Isolation wards have been set at 6 Rural Health Centers.

Deputy Commissioner told that during security plan and lockdown the district administration was taking steps including food Supply Chain, De-infection drive, distribution of Food Hampers among the Corona Patients and pilgrims, the setting up of District Corona Crises management cell, Corona Emergency Plan, registration of Volunteers, steps for poor, daily wagers and affected laborers due to lockdown, setting up of Quarantine center and sealing of Nasri village due to positive patients of Corona virus.

DPO Hassan Asad Alvi told the meetings that governments precautionary are being implemented adding that 38 FIR have been registered against the violators of lockdown.

Brigadier Ahsan Waqas said that for avoiding from the affects of Corona Virus the Pak Army and Rangers are present to assist he civil administration adding that to defeat the viral disease the Army, rangers, administration, police and community are on same page.s