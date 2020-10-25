Army doctors set up medical camps in far-flung area of Mount Suleman

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) ::For the first time in history, a free medical camp has been set up by the Pakistan Army at Anwar Kalan in the foothills of Mount Suleman, the most remote and backward area of Darazanda, to provide basic health services to the people here.

The medical camp consisted of a team of about 25 specialist male and female doctors, including medical specialists, gynecologists, orthopedic surgeons, otolaryngologists and children specialists. The one-day free medical camp started from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm without any break.

In the medical camp more than 500 patients including children, women and men were not only given free check-up but also free medicine were also distributed among the incoming patients. Residents of the area chanted slogans of "Long live Pakistan Army" and "Long live Pakistan" in support of the move. Apart from the medical camp, healthy cricket matches including football and volleyball were played in the area.

Seeing the interest of the people here in sports, Commanding Officer 145 SPA Lt. Col. Khurram Riaz distributed sports equipment among the children in order to continue the healthy sports competitions. On this occasion, Major Atif, Captain Zeeshan accompanied him.

It is the responsibility of all of us to attract a healthy society and the younger generation to sports competitions and to provide basic health facilities," Lt. Col, Khurram Riaz told media men on this occasion.

At the end of the matches Col. Khurram Riaz distributed prizes among the children and athletes who took prominent positions. At the end of the medical camp, Commanding Officer 145 SPAD Lt. Col. Khurram Riaz, Major Atif and Assistant Commissioner Drazanda Tariq Saleem planted saplings at Anwar Kalan in connection with the launching of a tree planting campaign.