UrduPoint.com

Army, FC Balochistan Assist Civil Admin To Tackle Fire In Sherani District

Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2022 | 10:48 PM

Army, FC Balochistan assist civil admin to tackle fire in Sherani District

The Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan were providing all out assistance to local administration for putting out a bush fire in the Pine Forest near Shergali, District Sherani which began on 18th May and was still continuing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan were providing all out assistance to local administration for putting out a bush fire in the Pine Forest near Shergali, District Sherani which began on 18th May and was still continuing.

Balochistan Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in co-ordination with NDMA is steering relief efforts and organising fire fighting activity, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

It added that the Army and FC Balochistan were providing maximum assistance whereas Headquarters (HQ) 12 Corps was coordinating closely with the PDMA, it said.

"Fire is mostly on mountain tops (10,000 feet high) away from population centers but continues to spread due to hot weather, inaccessible nature of terrain and dry winds; nearest village is approximately 8-10 kilometers away from the location of fire", it said.

However, 10 families residing in isolated houses have been shifted to Medical relief camp established in Manikhawa by FC Balochistan, it added.

A FC Wing and two Army helicopters along with local administration and Levies have been employed in fire fighting and relief efforts.

Moreover, one helicopter was being used to drop water and other being used to drop fire ball and fire extinguishing chemicals to put out fire.

As many as 400 fire balls, 200 fire suits, blankets, tents, mats and fire extinguishing equipment were provided by NDMA through FC Balochistan.

The Army has also transported relief equipment from Lahore to Zhob, it added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Weather Fire Balochistan Army Water ISPR Zhob May All From

Recent Stories

Asher-Smith and Hodgkinson sparkle in Diamond Leag ..

Asher-Smith and Hodgkinson sparkle in Diamond League

23 seconds ago
 US Consultancy McKinsey Co-Advised Pentagon, Russi ..

US Consultancy McKinsey Co-Advised Pentagon, Russia's Rostec - Reports

24 seconds ago
 Punjab CM message on 71 years of Pak-China diploma ..

Punjab CM message on 71 years of Pak-China diplomatic relations

26 seconds ago
 FC, Administration continue relief operation in De ..

FC, Administration continue relief operation in Dera Bugti

29 seconds ago
 Collier electrocuted in Duki coal mine

Collier electrocuted in Duki coal mine

3 minutes ago
 Australia's Labor Set to Wrestle Victory From Morr ..

Australia's Labor Set to Wrestle Victory From Morrison in Parliamentary Polls

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.