Army, FC Balochistan assist civil admin to tackle fire in Sherani District

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan were providing all out assistance to local administration for putting out a bush fire in the Pine Forest near Shergali, District Sherani which began on 18th May and was still continuing.

Balochistan Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in co-ordination with NDMA is steering relief efforts and organising fire fighting activity, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

It added that the Army and FC Balochistan were providing maximum assistance whereas Headquarters (HQ) 12 Corps was coordinating closely with the PDMA, it said.

"Fire is mostly on mountain tops (10,000 feet high) away from population centers but continues to spread due to hot weather, inaccessible nature of terrain and dry winds; nearest village is approximately 8-10 kilometers away from the location of fire", it said.

However, 10 families residing in isolated houses have been shifted to Medical relief camp established in Manikhawa by FC Balochistan, it added.

A FC Wing and two Army helicopters along with local administration and Levies have been employed in fire fighting and relief efforts.

Moreover, one helicopter was being used to drop water and other being used to drop fire ball and fire extinguishing chemicals to put out fire.

As many as 400 fire balls, 200 fire suits, blankets, tents, mats and fire extinguishing equipment were provided by NDMA through FC Balochistan.

The Army has also transported relief equipment from Lahore to Zhob, it added.