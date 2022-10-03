UrduPoint.com

Army, FC Continue Relief, Rehabilitation Operations In Balochistan Flood-hit Areas: ISPR

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 03, 2022 | 01:49 PM

Army, FC continue relief, rehabilitation operations in Balochistan flood-hit areas: ISPR

The military' media wing says the Army and FC are supporting civil administration to provide relief to the flood victims.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 3rd, 2022) Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps continue their relief and rehabilitation operations in the flood-hit areas of Balochistan.

Inter Services Public Relations in a handout said the Army and FC are supporting civil administration to provide relief to the flood victims.

It said thirteen relief camps have been established in the flood-affected areas of Kohlu, Bolan, Sibi, Dera Murad Jamali, Jafarabad, Nasirabad, Sohabatpur and Jhal Magsi districts where cooked food along with other facilities are being provided to the people.

A total of 55 free medical camps were organized by Pakistan Army, FC Balochistan, PDMA and welfare organizations during the last 24 hours to control epidemics and other diseases in the flood-affected districts.

The ISPR said efforts are also afoot to restore the damaged infrastructure.

More Stories From Pakistan

