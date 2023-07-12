Open Menu

Army, FC Deployed In Kurram To Control Situation: Home Deptt

Umer Jamshaid Published July 12, 2023 | 03:20 PM



PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Additional troops of Pak Army and FC had been deployed on the request of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, in district Kurram to control the situation over land disputes among locals.

An official communiqué of the KP Home department issued here said the Army and FC would remain in the area till the situation gets normal, adding that the decision has been taken to normalize the situation and avoid further losses and casualties.

The government was trying to get the longstanding issue resolved amicably through Jirga and the support of the revenue department, it informed.

It warned of strict action against such individuals and requested the people to cooperate with the district government and law enforcement agencies to foil the nefarious designs of anti-state elements.

