UrduPoint.com

Army Forum Takes Notice Of Smear Campaign Against Army

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 12, 2022 | 09:01 PM

Army forum takes notice of smear campaign against army

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa says Pakistan Army is aware of its responsibilities and shall continue to defend territorial integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan against all internal and external threats under all circumstances

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 12th, 2022) Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa says Pakistan Army is aware of its responsibilities and shall continue to defend territorial integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan against all internal and external threats under all circumstances

He was chairing 79th Formation Commanders' Conference in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

The conference was attended by Corps Commanders, Principal Staff Officers and all Formation Commanders of Pakistan Army.

Participants were briefed on professional matters, national security challenges and measures being undertaken to counter traditional and non-traditional threats.

General Bajwa expressed satisfaction over operational preparedness of formations and response mechanism to deal with emerging challenges.

Forum paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of officers and men to ensure security of borders and safety of masses.

The forum took note of the recent propaganda campaign by some quarters to malign Pakistan Army and create division between the institution and society.

National Security of Pakistan is sacrosanct. Pakistan Army has always stood by the state institutions to guard it and always will, without any compromise.

The forum expressed complete confidence in leadership's well considered stance to uphold the constitution and rule of law, at all cost.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa Rawalpindi All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Manchester City captain Fernandinho suprises Guard ..

Manchester City captain Fernandinho suprises Guardiola by announcing exit

2 minutes ago
 Putin on Sanctions: Common Sense Should Prevail

Putin on Sanctions: Common Sense Should Prevail

2 minutes ago
 Kazakh CGS meets Naval Chief, lauds Pakistan Navy' ..

Kazakh CGS meets Naval Chief, lauds Pakistan Navy's efforts for maritime securit ..

3 minutes ago
 Corona positivity ratio further plunges

Corona positivity ratio further plunges

3 minutes ago
 168 shopkeepers fined for violating official price ..

168 shopkeepers fined for violating official prices

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner for ensuring sanitation measures

Commissioner for ensuring sanitation measures

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.