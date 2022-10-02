UrduPoint.com

Army, Frontier Corps Continue Relief Efforts In Flood-hit Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2022 | 10:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps, Balochistan, in support with the civil administration continue carrying out relief and rehabilitation operations in the areas hit by the devastation floods.

Inter Services Public Relations Balochistan (ISPR), Balochistan in a handout issued here on Sunday said Pak Army and FC were supporting civil administration to provide relief to the flood victims.

It said that as many as 13 relief camps were working in the flood-affected areas of Kohlu, Bolan, Sibi, Dera Murad Jamali, Jafarabad, Nasirabad, Sohabatpur and Jhal Magsi districts where flood-hit people were provided with cooked food along with other facilities.

During the last 24 hours, as many as 2,661 ration packets, 35,400 water bottles, 3,095 kilogram edibles, including tea leaves, oil, rice and sugar, blankets, mosquito nets, warm clothes and hygiene kits were distributed in Bolan, Sibi, Kalat, Khuzdar, Awaran, Jafarabad, Nasirabad, Jhal Magsi and Sahabatpur districts.

Under the supervision of Pakistan Army and FC Balochistan, six collection points were also established in Quetta for the relief of flood victims so that timely assistance could be provided to the deserving people.

"A total of 55 free medical camps were organized by Pakistan Army, FC Balochistan, PDMA and welfare organizations during the last 24 hours to control epidemics and other diseases in the flood-affected districts, in which 4,521 patients were treated." The ISPR handout further noted that efforts were afoot to restore the damaged infrastructure.

