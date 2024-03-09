Open Menu

Army Fully Prepared To Defend Motherland Against Any Threat: COAS

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 09, 2024 | 12:17 PM

Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) says the aim of the exercise was to enhance professional skills and battlefield procedures required to meet future challenges in operational environment.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 9th, 2024) Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir has expressed the resolve that Pakistan Armed Forces, with support of the nation, are fully prepared to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of motherland against full spectrum of threat.

He was interacting with the troops engaged in the Field Exercise "Shamsheer-e-Sehra" in training area near Rahim Yar Khan.

According to ISPR, the aim of the exercise was to enhance professional skills and battlefield procedures required to meet future challenges in operational environment.

The Chief of Army Staff witnessed integrated fire and battle maneuvers of various elements including Armour, Infantry, Mechanized Infantry, Artillery, Air Defence, and Anti-Tank Guided Missiles.

Pakistan Air Force Aircrafts also participated in the exercise.

The exercise also incorporated Electronic Warfare capabilities and Information Operations required to subdue enemy's communications capabilities and disinformation campaign during war.

The Army Chief spent complete day with the troops in the exercise area and lauded the training standards, operational preparedness and high morale of all ranks.

He emphasized that Armed Forces should always remain prepared against any misadventure by the enemy.

Earlier, on arrival in the field area, the Chief of Army Staff was received by Corps Commander Karachi and Inspector General Training and Evaluation.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Fire Army ISPR Rahim Yar Khan All

Recent Stories

Zardari vs Achakzai: Voting for presidential elect ..

Zardari vs Achakzai: Voting for presidential elections underway

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Collective forum to be established to resolve cust ..

Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..

14 hours ago
 Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's D ..

Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's Day in Hyderabad

14 hours ago
 27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated

27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated

14 hours ago
Nigeria's kidnapping crisis

Nigeria's kidnapping crisis

14 hours ago
 AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to ..

AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to global prominence

14 hours ago
 TNF establishes first boarding school to promote n ..

TNF establishes first boarding school to promote national harmony: Dr Khurram Ta ..

14 hours ago
 Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants M ..

Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants Mirpurkhas citizens

14 hours ago
 NA allows use of its Hall for elections

NA allows use of its Hall for elections

14 hours ago
 Women strength instrumental in nurturing future le ..

Women strength instrumental in nurturing future leaders: Maryam Khan

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan