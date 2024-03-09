Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS

(@Abdulla99267510)

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 9th, 2024) Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir has expressed the resolve that Pakistan Armed Forces, with support of the nation, are fully prepared to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of motherland against full spectrum of threat.

He was interacting with the troops engaged in the Field Exercise "Shamsheer-e-Sehra" in training area near Rahim Yar Khan.

According to ISPR, the aim of the exercise was to enhance professional skills and battlefield procedures required to meet future challenges in operational environment.

The Chief of Army Staff witnessed integrated fire and battle maneuvers of various elements including Armour, Infantry, Mechanized Infantry, Artillery, Air Defence, and Anti-Tank Guided Missiles.

Pakistan Air Force Aircrafts also participated in the exercise.

The exercise also incorporated Electronic Warfare capabilities and Information Operations required to subdue enemy's communications capabilities and disinformation campaign during war.

The Army Chief spent complete day with the troops in the exercise area and lauded the training standards, operational preparedness and high morale of all ranks.

He emphasized that Armed Forces should always remain prepared against any misadventure by the enemy.

Earlier, on arrival in the field area, the Chief of Army Staff was received by Corps Commander Karachi and Inspector General Training and Evaluation.