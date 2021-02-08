Army has nothing to do with politics, no backdoor contacts with PDM: DG ISPR

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar Monday strictly condemned the recent wave of hearsay claiming Army's backdoor contacts with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for making any intervention into political matters

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar Monday strictly condemned the recent wave of hearsay claiming Army's backdoor contacts with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for making any intervention into political matters.

In his response, to the speculations raised by the PDM leadership, to a private news channel, the ISPR DG said "Army has nothing to do with politics and those maligning its role in this regard are advised to abstain from making such statements.

Otherwise, those people making accusations should present evidence against their claims."He said Army had the biggest responsibility of security and safeguarding of the motherland and was busy in dispensing its duties in this regard.

Major General Babar categorically denied any indirect contact with any political leader and said: "Please do not drag into this. It's inappropriate to comment on political matters and linking it to the Army without any proof or research. All such hearsay must come to an end now."