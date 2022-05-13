(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar Thursday said the Pakistan Army could not get involved in the political affairs as it had to deal with security challenges facing the country.

The entire nation loved its armed forces and the latter also reciprocated the same, and no rift could be created between the two, he said while talking to the private news channel.

Major Gen Babar said it had been repeatedly requested to keep the armed forces out of the political talk. However, the leaders of all political parties had made statements about the top leadership of the armed forces over the last few days, he added.

He said the army had no issue with valid criticism, however the social media was spewing propaganda and not criticism.

The DG ISPR said, "If there is any lapse in the security of the country, there is no room for apology. However, If anyone thinks that there may be division within the army then they do not know about the army." The entire army, he said, looked towards its chief and there should be no doubt that anyone could create divisions in its ranks and files.

"The position of command is important in any rank within the army. The Corps Commander's position is an important post after the Army Chief." Maj Gen Babar said 70% of the army strength was deployed across the country as various counter-terrorism operations were being carried out in different places.

"We have achieved a lot in the war on terror," he added.

The DG ISPR said the decision of early elections was to be made by the politicians and the army had no role in that regard.

"The politicians are capable to resolve the issues and make better decisions through dialogue," he added.

The Pakistan Army, he said, would provide its services for security whenever the government wanted it to do so.

He underlined that the army had never invited politicians for meetings. "When requests are made, then the Army Chief has to meet (them)" and the entire responsibility in that regard rested with the politicians, he added.

Major Gen Babar said the visits of Inter-Services Intelligence chief were not made public. The meetings and intelligence sharing with intelligence chiefs of all the countries were being made and no ambiguity should be created in such cases, he added.

"Our officers, and soldiers remain cut off from the society but even when rumours and misinformation about the institution reach them, it affects the morale of the organization", the DG ISPR said.

"Our soldiers have full confidence in the Chief and commanders. The criticism of (political) leaders affects every soldier as the army's center of gravity is the Army Chief, and any undue criticism has negative effect", he added.