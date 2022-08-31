UrduPoint.com

Army Helicopters Conduct 140 Sorties In Flood Affected Areas

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2022 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Army helicopters conducted 140 sorties in flood affected areas of the country and evacuated more than 550 stranded people.

According to a press release issued by ISPR, army helicopters delivered 29 tons of ration/relief items and 6140 ration packets and 325 tents distributed among flood affectees during last 24 hours.

As many as 5213 patients have been treated so far in various medical camps. 224 relief items collection points are functional in Formations Area of Responsibility for collection and onwards distribution of relief stores.

