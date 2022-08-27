Army helpline for flood relief established

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Army on Saturday established Army Flood Relief helpline for public facilitation to coordinate rescue and relief efforts across the disaster hit areas of the country.

"Army help desks in various formations can be reached on Universal Access Number (UAN) 1135," the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

It also mentioned that a separate helpline was set up for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Flood Relief help desks that could be reached on UAN 1125.