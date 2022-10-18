(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :The 252nd Corps Commanders' Conference held here on Tuesday at the General Headquarters reposed full confidence in Pakistan's robust nuclear command and control structure and security arrangements related to the country's strategic assets.

The Corps Commanders' Conference was presided by Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The forum was informed that as a responsible nuclear weapon state, Pakistan had taken all measures necessary to strengthen its nuclear security regime, at par with international best practices.

The participants took a comprehensive review of prevailing internal and external security situation and operational preparedness of the Army.

The forum was apprised on army's assistance to civil administration for relief and rehabilitation efforts in flood affected areas and post flood situation particularly in Sindh and Balochistan.

While expressing satisfaction over operational preparedness of the formations, the COAS reiterated Pakistan Army's resolve to defend the motherland against all threats.

The COAS lauded formations' operational readiness and sustained efforts during flood relief duties.