Army huddle resolves to spare no efforts for mitigating sufferings of flood affectees

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :The 250th Corps Commanders' Conference on Thursday expressing deep sorrow over loss of precious lives and extensive damage to infrastructure due to unprecedented rains and floods resolved to spare no efforts for mitigating the sufferings of flood affected people.

The 250th Corps Commanders' Conference was held here at GHQ presided by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The forum was briefed in detail on external and internal security situation with particular focus on flood situation in the country and ongoing relief operations being undertaken by the Army Formations.

The COAS directed formations to maintain operational readiness and continue efforts to counter terrorism particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan.

The participants undertook comprehensive overview of the flood situation and ongoing relief and rescue operations by the army.

The COAS appreciated the ongoing relief efforts and directed the army formations to render all possible support to the flood affectees.

"Every single affected individual must be reached to bring comfort in this hour of distress," the COAS concluded.