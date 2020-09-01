UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Army Jawan Martyred In NW; Body Brought To Sukkur For Burial

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 02:14 PM

Army Jawan martyred in NW; body brought to Sukkur for burial

An army soldier from Sukkur embraced martyrdom in North Waziristan (NW) operation. Army Jawan of Sindh Regiment, belonging to New Pind Taluka of Sukkur, Muhammad Saleem embraced martyrdom in North Waziristan. Pakistan Army brought his body to Sukkur and attended funeral rites on Tuesda

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :An army soldier from Sukkur embraced martyrdom in North Waziristan (NW) operation. Army Jawan of Sindh Regiment, belonging to New Pind Taluka of Sukkur, Muhammad Saleem embraced martyrdom in North Waziristan.

Pakistan Army brought his body to Sukkur and attended funeral rites on Tuesday. They paid rich tributes to the martyred Jawan and handed over Pakistan flag, army uniform and other articles of the martyred youth to his heirs.

Later,they placed a floral wreath on the grave on behalf of the Chief of the Army Staff and conveyed his message to the family.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan North Waziristan Army Sukkur Family From

Recent Stories

UAE is committed to consolidating international co ..

1 minute ago

Rabi Pirzada makes painting o Turkish actor Engin ..

8 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $46.27 a barrel M ..

16 minutes ago

PMAS computer labs up-gradation project kicked off ..

2 minutes ago

Herd immunity strategy against COVID-19 could kill ..

2 minutes ago

Two suspects held during search operation

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.