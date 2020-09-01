Army Jawan martyred in NW; body brought to Sukkur for burial

An army soldier from Sukkur embraced martyrdom in North Waziristan (NW) operation. Army Jawan of Sindh Regiment, belonging to New Pind Taluka of Sukkur, Muhammad Saleem embraced martyrdom in North Waziristan. Pakistan Army brought his body to Sukkur and attended funeral rites on Tuesda

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :An army soldier from Sukkur embraced martyrdom in North Waziristan (NW) operation. Army Jawan of Sindh Regiment, belonging to New Pind Taluka of Sukkur, Muhammad Saleem embraced martyrdom in North Waziristan.

Pakistan Army brought his body to Sukkur and attended funeral rites on Tuesday. They paid rich tributes to the martyred Jawan and handed over Pakistan flag, army uniform and other articles of the martyred youth to his heirs.

Later,they placed a floral wreath on the grave on behalf of the Chief of the Army Staff and conveyed his message to the family.