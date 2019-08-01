UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Army Jawans Continues Relief, Rescue In Rain Hit Areas Of Hyderabad

Sumaira FH 10 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 07:21 PM

Army Jawans continues relief, rescue in rain hit areas of Hyderabad

The jawans of Pakistan Army remained busy, on the second consecutive day, in relief and rescue activities in different areas of Hyderabad, submerged in rain water after recent monsoon downpour

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :The jawans of Pakistan Army remained busy, on the second consecutive day, in relief and rescue activities in different areas of Hyderabad, submerged in rain water after recent monsoon downpour.

The personnel of Pakistan Army started rescue and de-watering process in Qasimabad, Gulistan-e-Sajjad, Latifabad Unit No-11 near Mehar Ali Society, the ISPR informed on Thursday and added that the rescue and de-watering efforts are followed by clean water distribution, ration and free medical camps in above areas.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Water ISPR Hyderabad Mehar Qasimabad

Recent Stories

Arrangements to celebrate Independence Day finaliz ..

8 seconds ago

Punjab Chief Minister reviews measures for crops p ..

10 seconds ago

Punjab Chief Minister condoles death of four membe ..

13 seconds ago

District council Abbottabad approves budget of Rs ..

17 seconds ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Thursday 01 ..

4 minutes ago

Radio Pakistan arranges Independence Day ceremony

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.