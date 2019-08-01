Army Jawans continues relief, rescue in rain hit areas of Hyderabad

The jawans of Pakistan Army remained busy, on the second consecutive day, in relief and rescue activities in different areas of Hyderabad, submerged in rain water after recent monsoon downpour

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :The jawans of Pakistan Army remained busy, on the second consecutive day, in relief and rescue activities in different areas of Hyderabad , submerged in rain water after recent monsoon downpour.

The personnel of Pakistan Army started rescue and de-watering process in Qasimabad, Gulistan-e-Sajjad, Latifabad Unit No-11 near Mehar Ali Society, the ISPR informed on Thursday and added that the rescue and de-watering efforts are followed by clean water distribution, ration and free medical camps in above areas.