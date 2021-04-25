UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Army Joins Hands With Admin, Police To Implement Corona SOPs

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

Army joins hands with admin, Police to implement Corona SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :In line with the Provincial Government's formal request to the Federal Government, seeking Pakistan Armed forces assistance in strict enforcement of Standard Operating Procedures against COVID-19 pandemic, the deployment of Army was observed here, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

In a joint operation with the district administration and police, the action was taken against all those violating COVID-19 safety protocols in which more than three hundred persons were arrested while over hundred shops were sealed.

Pakistan Army showed its presence along with the civil administration in all the markets and bustling points where SOPs were flagrantly overlooked during rush hours including main Saddar, interior city, Hayatabad, University, Kohat, Dalazak, Warsak and Charsada Roads.

The main outlets that were sealed include Afghan Saddaqat Juice, Maqbool Ice Cream, Taroon Juice Corner, Insaaf Super Store and several other shops and bakeries.

Besides, the officials of district administration also ensured preventive measures such as social distancing, use of masks and sanitizers at various mosques in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has said that before Ramazan an agreement regarding adherence to corona SOPs within the premises of mosques and during congregational prayers was amicably reached with all the clerics of mainstream schools of thought.

He further added that the city is currently facing the third wave which is proving more fatal than the first two and anyone flouting SOPs at public places would be held accountable.

He requested the general public to adopt precautionary measures in the context of the fast growing of Corona cases.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Peshawar Army Police Kohat Saddar Sunday Market National University All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Latin America-bound exports of Dubai Chamber membe ..

57 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,813 new COVID-19 cases, 1,652 reco ..

2 hours ago

UAE expresses support for Saudi Arabia&#039;s deci ..

3 hours ago

UAE ranks 1st in global indicators for quality of ..

3 hours ago

Charity art auction raises AED36.6 million for ‘ ..

5 hours ago

Local Press: UAE&#039;s &#039;AIM for Climate&#039 ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.