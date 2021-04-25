Army joins hands with admin, Police to implement Corona SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :In line with the Provincial Government's formal request to the Federal Government, seeking Pakistan Armed forces assistance in strict enforcement of Standard Operating Procedures against COVID-19 pandemic, the deployment of Army was observed here, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

In a joint operation with the district administration and police, the action was taken against all those violating COVID-19 safety protocols in which more than three hundred persons were arrested while over hundred shops were sealed.

Pakistan Army showed its presence along with the civil administration in all the markets and bustling points where SOPs were flagrantly overlooked during rush hours including main Saddar, interior city, Hayatabad, University, Kohat, Dalazak, Warsak and Charsada Roads.

The main outlets that were sealed include Afghan Saddaqat Juice, Maqbool Ice Cream, Taroon Juice Corner, Insaaf Super Store and several other shops and bakeries.

Besides, the officials of district administration also ensured preventive measures such as social distancing, use of masks and sanitizers at various mosques in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has said that before Ramazan an agreement regarding adherence to corona SOPs within the premises of mosques and during congregational prayers was amicably reached with all the clerics of mainstream schools of thought.

He further added that the city is currently facing the third wave which is proving more fatal than the first two and anyone flouting SOPs at public places would be held accountable.

He requested the general public to adopt precautionary measures in the context of the fast growing of Corona cases.