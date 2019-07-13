UrduPoint.com
Army, Judiciary Custodian Of Democracy, Security: Sheikh Rashid

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 08:37 PM

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Saturday said that Pakistan Army and Judiciary were custodians of democracy and security of Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Saturday said that Pakistan Army and Judiciary were custodians of democracy and security of Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference here at the PR Headquarters, he said that judges were honest, respectful and truly professional people and they should not be made controversial by any party. He said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz destroyed her party and no one would stand with her in the current video scandal.

To a question, he said that upcoming ninety days would be important in the national politics. He predicted that Senate chairman election would be very tough however, Sadiq Sanjrani once again would win it.

To a question about strike by traders, he said that peaceful strike was right of every citizen.

Earlier, while talking about the recent train accident in Rahim Yar Khan, he expressed his sorrow over the deaths of 24 persons. He said that an initial action against driver, assistant driver of the train and station master had been started over negligence.

"All divisional superintendents have been directed to complete interviews for drivers recruitment so that shortage of drivers could be fulfilled.

The minister said the current railway administration had reduced Rs 5 billion deficit and six million more passengers expressed their trust in the railways.

He said a new train Mianwli Express from Lahore would be introduced soon. He said the railways had collected damaged 278 coaches from several places and out of them 100 coaches would be reconditioned. He said that escalators for old people would be installed at railway stations.

"Our main focus would be on improvement of the track in future which would be a milestone in the history of the railways," he said.

The minister said that cameras would be installed in the locomotives for security of trains. The minister said that all railway crossings would be changed with underpasses or flyovers for safety of the people.

He said that infrastructure of the railways was neglected during the last 10 years.

He said that M-2, M-3 and M-4 would also be upgraded soon and tenders in this regard had been floated in newspapers.

