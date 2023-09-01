Open Menu

Army, LEAs And Nation Can Never Be Coerced By Cowardly Tactics Of Terrorists: Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2023 | 10:13 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir on Friday said the Army, Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) and the nation could never be coerced by the cowardly tactics of the terrorists who have a misbelief that they can challenge the iron resolve of the soldiers and writ of the state.

The Army Chief visited Bannu where nine brave soldiers embraced, Shahadat, on August 31 when a suicide bomber blasted himself near a military convoy in Jani Khel area, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The COAS was briefed on the ongoing operations and overall security situation. He visited CMH Bannu to inquire about the health and well-being of the injured soldiers.

The Army Chief appreciated the high morale and unflinching resolve of the troops. "Pakistan Army will continue to act as a bulwark against terrorism to safeguard the nation from this scourge," the COAS emphasised.

While interacting with officers and troops deployed in the area, the COAS emphasised, "We have fought for long and will continue to fight the menace of terrorism till the end. The nation pays rich tribute to those who have laid their lives and their sacrifices will forever be honoured."Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Commander Peshawar Corps.

