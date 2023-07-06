Open Menu

Army Major Martyred In Khyber Gunbattle: ISPR

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 06, 2023 | 01:04 PM

Army major martyred in Khyber gunbattle: ISPR

The military’s media wing says the security forces have conducted a meticulously planned intelligence-based operation (IBO) in response to credible intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists in the Shakhas area of Khyber.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 6th, 2023) In a distressing turn of events, an officer of the Pakistan Army was martyred during a fierce exchange of gunfire with a group of terrorists in Khyber district.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed the incident on Thursday.

According to a statement released by the ISPR, security forces conducted a meticulously planned intelligence-based operation (IBO) in response to credible intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists in the Shakhas area of Khyber. The operation took place during the night of July 5th and 6th.

As the security forces advanced and established blocking positions to cut off potential escape routes, a party of militants engaged them in a sudden and intense gunbattle.

Major Abdullah Shah, the courageous officer leading the operation from the front, bravely confronted the terrorists.

Tragically, Major Abdullah Shah, a 33-year-old officer hailing from Kohat, sacrificed his life during the encounter. The valiant officer made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. In a display of their unwavering determination, security forces successfully apprehended three terrorists and their facilitators.

The ISPR stated that the area is currently undergoing a thorough sanitization process to root out any remaining presence of terrorists. The security forces of Pakistan remain resolute in their mission to eliminate the menace of terrorism. Such sacrifices made by our brave soldiers only strengthen the nation's resolve in this ongoing battle against terrorism.

Related Topics

Pakistan Militants Army Exchange ISPR Resolute Kohat July From Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Jahangir Tareen's brother Alamgir Tareen commits s ..

Jahangir Tareen's brother Alamgir Tareen commits suicide

5 minutes ago
 Renowned singer Coco Lee, Icon of Asian pop, passe ..

Renowned singer Coco Lee, Icon of Asian pop, passes away at 48

22 minutes ago
 PM vows to advance Nawaz Sharif’s projects in Bu ..

PM vows to advance Nawaz Sharif’s projects in Buner, Torghar districts

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Comoros on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Comoros on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Zaka Ashraf succeeds Najam Sethi as chairman PCB m ..

Zaka Ashraf succeeds Najam Sethi as chairman PCB management committee

2 hours ago
 Pakistani Physicians community in US resilient bri ..

Pakistani Physicians community in US resilient bridge between both countries: Ma ..

2 hours ago
Nation to observe Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran tomorrow

Nation to observe Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Stage set for FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cu ..

Stage set for FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers draw

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 06 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 06 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Second edition of Emerging Peacemakers Forum to be ..

Second edition of Emerging Peacemakers Forum to begin tomorrow in Geneva

12 hours ago
 UAE concludes second UN Security Council Presidenc ..

UAE concludes second UN Security Council Presidency with 7 resolutions adopted, ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan