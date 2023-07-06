Army major martyred in Khyber gunbattle: ISPR

(@Abdulla99267510)

The military’s media wing says the security forces have conducted a meticulously planned intelligence-based operation (IBO) in response to credible intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists in the Shakhas area of Khyber.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 6th, 2023) In a distressing turn of events, an officer of the Pakistan Army was martyred during a fierce exchange of gunfire with a group of terrorists in Khyber district.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed the incident on Thursday.

According to a statement released by the ISPR, security forces conducted a meticulously planned intelligence-based operation (IBO) in response to credible intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists in the Shakhas area of Khyber. The operation took place during the night of July 5th and 6th.

As the security forces advanced and established blocking positions to cut off potential escape routes, a party of militants engaged them in a sudden and intense gunbattle.

Major Abdullah Shah, the courageous officer leading the operation from the front, bravely confronted the terrorists.

Tragically, Major Abdullah Shah, a 33-year-old officer hailing from Kohat, sacrificed his life during the encounter. The valiant officer made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. In a display of their unwavering determination, security forces successfully apprehended three terrorists and their facilitators.

The ISPR stated that the area is currently undergoing a thorough sanitization process to root out any remaining presence of terrorists. The security forces of Pakistan remain resolute in their mission to eliminate the menace of terrorism. Such sacrifices made by our brave soldiers only strengthen the nation's resolve in this ongoing battle against terrorism.