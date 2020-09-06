Army Museum: A tribute to defenders of Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :The Army Museum Lahore presents the panoramic history of the state of Pakistan in a small space, from the Independence Movement to the valiant military feats during different wars including the 1965 war with India.

September 6 – observed as the Defence Day – is a watershed in the military history of Pakistan when our armed forces defeated a much mightier enemy through valour and supreme will of our soldiers. They inflicted heavy losses on the Indian Army at Chawinda (Sialkot), Sargodha and Lahore fronts. Through overwhelming whacking on the ground, in the air and waters, Pakistan's armed forces brought the enemy to a rude awakening from the intoxication of power.

The Army Museum, unlike other 'Army and War Museums' of the world, which cover specific history of wars fought to defend the land, records the history of the Independence struggle of the Muslims of the Subcontinent under the dynamic leadership of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the recipients of 'Nishan-e-Haider' (the highest military award) during the India-Pakistan wars from Kashmir to Kargil. The museum also presents a glimpse of the services of our soldiers on the Siachin glaciers post besides the war on terror and ultimate victory of the army over the forces of disintegration and darkness.

Major Aziz Bhatti, also known as Defender of Lahore, was awarded Nishan-e-Haider posthumously, as he defended the Burki check-post during the 1965 war, imposed on Pakistan by India. He inflicted heavy casualties on the enemy through his lion-like vigil of the sacred motherland without a nap for six days and six nights.

He sacrificed his personal sleep and rest for the peace and safety of his children and future prosperity of the country. The other 10 Nishan-e-Haider, awarded so far, include two soldiers of the Pakistan-India Kashmir war of 1947, one officer from the 1958 Pak-India border skirmish, 5 soldiers and officers from the 1971 Pak-India war and two from the Kargil war of 1999.

Colonel (retd) Abdul Qadeer Khokhar, speaking to APP from Washington DC on Sunday, said the Defence Day is a day which gave the nascent state of Pakistan a new identity. He said that the 'Battle of Tanks in Chawinda' gave Pakistan army an eternal status of a military powerhouse. He said Sept 6 is also the day of renewal of pledge that every Pakistani would sacrifice last drop of blood in the defence of the motherland, while following in the footsteps of martyrs and Ghazis of the 1965 war.

Dr Tom Shelley, a foreign tourist, recorded his impressions of the museum in the following words: 'Army Museum is a history from Pakistan's point of view. Note the emphasis on how the country has had to deal with invaders for many centuries and the modern struggle against Islamist lunatics'.

The Army Museum provides a glimpse of the glorious past of the nation and inspires the youth and the elderly to the wonderful feats bravery, valour and patriotism in the wars against the enemy of the sate to etch their name on the slate of eternity.