Army Museum Lahore: Commemorating 1965 war and its heroes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Army Museum Lahore encompasses panoramic history of the region spanning over thousands of years from foreign invasions of Sikander Azam, Central Asian warriors and the Europeans, subjugation, political struggle against the British rulers, creation of Pakistan, military expeditions against internal strife and foreign aggression to decorating military heroes with the Nishan-e-Haider (the highest military award) during the 1965, 1971 and the Kargil wars.

The Army Museum, unlike other ‘Army and War Museums’ of the world which cover specific history of wars fought to defend the land, records the proud civilization of Harappa and Mohenjo-Daro, the war of independence 1857, and the unarmed political struggle for independence under the dynamic leadership of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The museum also glorifies services of our soldiers on the Siachen Glacier post besides the war on terror and ultimate victory of the army over the forces of disintegration and darkness. The Army Museum also hails the services of women and minorities to the soil.

Among the other salient historic events, the Indian machinations in Jammu and Kashmir and the ultimate 1965 war is one of the important features of the Army Museum. It captures the humiliation of the Indian army at the hands of Pakistan armed forces as the Indian tanks captured during the 1965 war serve a prologue to the tale of heroic military exploits of Pakistan military.

6th September 1965 – observed as the Defense Day – is a high watermark in the military history of Pakistan when our armed forces defeated a much mightier enemy in military muscle than us through the valor and supreme will of our soldiers who inflicted heavy losses on the Indian Army on the Chawinda (Sialkot), Sargodha and Lahore fronts. Through overwhelming whacking on the ground, in the air and waters, Pakistan’s armed forces brought the enemy to a rude awakening from the intoxication of power.

Major Aziz Bhatti, also known as Defender of Lahore, was awarded posthumous award of Nishan-e-Haider as he defended the Burki check post during the 1965 war imposed by India and inflicted heavy casualties on the enemy through his lion-like vigil of the sacred motherland without a nap for six days and six nights. He sacrificed his personal sleep and rest for the peace and safety of his children and future prosperity of the country. The other 10 Nishan-e-Haider, awarded so far, including two soldiers of the India-Pak Kashmir war of 1947, one officer from the 1958 Indo-Pak border skirmish, 5 soldiers and officers from the 1971 Pak-India war and two from the Kargil war of 1999.

Defence Day is an apt reminder to the glorious acts of bravery, valor and patriotism by the Ghazis and martyrs in the wars against the enemies of the state and inspires us to follow in the foot-steps of those who etched their Names on the slate of eternity.