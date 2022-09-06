Army officer, four soldier martyred in North Waziristan

(@Abdulla99267510)

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 6th, 2022) Four terrorists have been killed in an intelligence based operation by security forces in Boyya area of North Waziristan district.

According to ISPR, these terrorists were actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

During intense exchange of fire, an officer and four soldiers fighting gallantly embraced martyrdom.