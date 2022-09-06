UrduPoint.com

Army Officer, Four Soldier Martyred In North Waziristan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 06, 2022 | 11:07 AM

Army officer, four soldier martyred in North Waziristan

Inter Services Public Relations says four terrorists have been killed by the soldiers in Boyya area of North Waziristan district.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 6th, 2022) Four terrorists have been killed in an intelligence based operation by security forces in Boyya area of North Waziristan district.

According to ISPR, these terrorists were actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

During intense exchange of fire, an officer and four soldiers fighting gallantly embraced martyrdom.

Related Topics

Terrorist North Waziristan Fire Exchange ISPR From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th September 2022

2 hours ago
 High level decision to be taken against Imran for ..

High level decision to be taken against Imran for creating rift among high ranki ..

11 hours ago
 Imran playing politics of hatred, division: Qamar ..

Imran playing politics of hatred, division: Qamar Zaman Kaira

11 hours ago
 Mass Protests Against High Energy Prices Underway ..

Mass Protests Against High Energy Prices Underway in Leipzig - Reports

11 hours ago
 Kosovo Free to Join Open Balkan Initiative - Serbi ..

Kosovo Free to Join Open Balkan Initiative - Serbian Prime Minister

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.