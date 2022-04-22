UrduPoint.com

Army Officer Martyred In Exchange Of Fire With Terrorists In Balochistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 22, 2022 | 12:28 PM

Army officer martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in Balochistan

ISPR says a valiant son of soil Major Shahid Basheer has embraced Shahadat and another soldier has gotten injured during the skirmish while causing heavy losses to the terrorists.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 22nd, 2022) An Army officer has embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire with terrorists in Kahan, near Awaran, Balochistan.

According to ISPR, terrorists attacked a security forces post last night, which was repulsed. The escaping terrorists were pursued into the nearby mountains.

At one of the blocking positions established to cut off fleeing terrorists, a heavy exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces.

During the skirmish, a valiant son of soil Major Shahid Basheer embraced Shahadat and another soldier got injured while causing heavy losses to the terrorists.

Security forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.

