Army Officer Torture Case: Court Extends Physical Remand Of Accused

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2022 | 10:14 PM

A local court on Friday extended physical remand of four accused, involved in army officer torture case, for another three days

A local court on Friday extended physical remand of four accused, involved in army officer torture case, for another three days.

Judicial Magistrate Tasawar Iqbal Khan conducted the case proceedings at Model Town courts.

Earlier, the CIA police produced the accused body guards before the court.

The investigation officer submitted investigations were being carried out from the accused. He requested the court to extend the physical remand of the accused for recovery of mobile phone of the victim officer and other items.

The prosecution and complainant's counsel also requested the court for extention in remand of the accused.

However, the counsel for accused opposed the extention in physical remand.

The court, after hearing arguments, extended physical remand of the accused for another three days and ordered for producing them on expiry of the remand term, April 25.

Major Harris was brutally beaten by guards of Khawaja Salman Rafique and Hafiz Nauman on last Wednesday and his vehicle was also damaged.

The Garden Town police had registered a case against seven assailants on the complaint of the officer.

