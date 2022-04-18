Army officer torture case: Four accused remanded in CIA custody

A local court on Monday handed over four accused, involved in army officer torture case, to CIA police on four days physical remand

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :A local court on Monday handed over four accused, involved in army officer torture case, to CIA police on four days physical remand.

Judicial Magistrate Tasawar Iqbal Khan announced the reserved verdict on plea for physical remand of the accused.

During the proceedings, the investigation officer submitted that the accused were security guards of Khawaja Salman Rafique and Hafiz Nauman, and they brutally tortured an army officer. He requested the court for a 10-day physical remand of the accused for investigation.

However, the court granted only 4-day physical remand of the accused and ordered to produce them on expiry of the remand term, April 22.

Major Harris was brutally beaten by the accused on Wednesday evening and his vehicle was also damaged.

The Garden Town police had registered a case against seven assailants on the complaint of the officer.