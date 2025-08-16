Army paid rich tributes at Girl Guide House

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Participants in a ceremony held at Girl Guide House Bahawalpur paid rich tributes to Pakistan Army for defeating the enemy in its own territory.

The ceremony was organized to pay rich tributes to heroes of Marka-e-Haq. Addressing the ceremony, Commissioner, Girl Guide Bahawalpur Division and former parliamentarian, Mrs.

Parveen Masood Bhatti, said that heroes from the Pakistan Army had played a remarkable role in Marka-e-Haq. “The heroes defeated the enemy in its own territory during the war,” she said.

She said that the nation had celebrated the 78th national Independence Day with zeal and enthusiasm. “With the efforts of our dynamic leadership, Pakistan has been put on the track of development,” she said and vowed that the county would successfully get goals of progress and prosperity soon.