Open Menu

Army Paid Rich Tributes At Girl Guide House

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Army paid rich tributes at Girl Guide House

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Participants in a ceremony held at Girl Guide House Bahawalpur paid rich tributes to Pakistan Army for defeating the enemy in its own territory.

The ceremony was organized to pay rich tributes to heroes of Marka-e-Haq. Addressing the ceremony, Commissioner, Girl Guide Bahawalpur Division and former parliamentarian, Mrs.

Parveen Masood Bhatti, said that heroes from the Pakistan Army had played a remarkable role in Marka-e-Haq. “The heroes defeated the enemy in its own territory during the war,” she said.

She said that the nation had celebrated the 78th national Independence Day with zeal and enthusiasm. “With the efforts of our dynamic leadership, Pakistan has been put on the track of development,” she said and vowed that the county would successfully get goals of progress and prosperity soon.

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terrorist attack in northern Pakistan

UAE condemns terrorist attack in northern Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 MBZUAI begins new academic year with largest-ever ..

MBZUAI begins new academic year with largest-ever cohort of over 400 students

1 hour ago
 Ports in Oman see growth in handling containers

Ports in Oman see growth in handling containers

1 hour ago
 Synergy Group Records 15 Wins at Dragons of Pakist ..

Synergy Group Records 15 Wins at Dragons of Pakistan 2025 Awards

3 hours ago
 Ukrainian President says he will meet Trump Monday

Ukrainian President says he will meet Trump Monday

4 hours ago
 Al Wakrah wins UAE President’s Cup Series for Pu ..

Al Wakrah wins UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses in Spain

5 hours ago
Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil set for Abu ..

Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil set for Abu Dhabi Showdown Week on Octobe ..

5 hours ago
 Eight Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli stri ..

Eight Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza

6 hours ago
 Pakistan: Over 320 dead in 48 hours after heavy ra ..

Pakistan: Over 320 dead in 48 hours after heavy rains trigger flash floods

6 hours ago
 Alaska Summit: Trump says meeting with Putin 'very ..

Alaska Summit: Trump says meeting with Putin 'very profound'

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2025

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan