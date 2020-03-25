Army, Police conduct flag march

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Army troops and police contingents conducted flag march here on Wednesday during lockdown in the city due to coronavirus pandemic.

Army Jawans along with Dolphin force, elite force, anti-riots force, anti-terrorist force, eagle squads, traffic police and Punjab police as well as team of Rescue 1122 participated in the flag march which started from Police Lines and culminated at the same site after passing through various city roads.

A spokesman of the police said that flag march was conducted to ensure implementation on Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) which was imposed to prohibit gathering of the people at any place due to coronavirus pandemic.