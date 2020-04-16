Army, police hold flag march in Khanewal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Army and Police conducted flag march to show preparedness for implementation of lock down and to create awareness among masses about precautionary measures against coronavirus here on Thursday

The joint flag march was led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi and District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ali Waseem which started from DPO office and culminated at deputy commissioner office by passing through SP Chowk, Awan Chowk, Kambo Chowk, RCA Chowk, Meduwala Chowk, Milad-e-Mustafa Chowk, Sangla Chowk, Ayub Chowk and Farooq-e-Azam Chowk.

Speaking on the occasion, DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem said that the basic purpose of the flag march was to urge citizens to follow instructions of the government to protect themselves from coronavirus.

The citizens were asked to remain in their homes and avoid violation of section 144 imposed by the government, he said.

The DPO added that police department is on front line in fight against coronavirus.

DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that officers of district administration were performing duties in field to ensure maximum facilities for masses. He said that the risk of virus spread still exist and people must follow the precautionary measures.