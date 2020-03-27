UrduPoint.com
Army, Police Hold Joint Flag March

Fri 27th March 2020

Army and Police conducted joint flag march to show preparedness for implementation of lock down and to create awareness among masses about precautionary measures against coronavirus here on Friday

The joint flag march was started from Imperial Chowk and culminated at the same point by passing through Chowk Shahbaz, Mumtazabad, Vehari Chowk, Chowk Qadafi, Masoom Shah road, Dolat Gate, Dehli Gate, Pak Gate, Bohar Gate, Ghanta Ghar, Water Works road, Chungi No 9,Katechry Chowk, Kalma Chowk and Nishtar road.

The basic purpose of the flag march was to urge citizens to follow instructions of the government to protect themselves from coronavirus. The citizens were asked to remain in their homes and avoid violation of section 144 imposed by the government.

