Army, police hold joint flag march

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Pak-Army and Police conducted joint flag march to show preparedness for implementation of lockdown and to create awareness among masses about precautionary measures against coronavirus here on Friday.

The joint flag march was led by Superintendent Police (SP) City Division Javed Khan which started from Police Line and culminated at the same point by passing through MDA Chowk, District Jail, Highcourt Mor, Khan Plaza Chowk, SP Chowk, Baman G Chowk, Old Shujabad road, Bahawalpur Bypass, Vehari Road, Chowk Kumharanwala, Masoom Shah road, Chungi No-9 and Chungi No-6.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Javed Khan said that the basic purpose of the flag march was to urge citizens to follow instructions of the government to protect themselves from coronavirus. The citizens were asked to remain at their homes and avoid violation of section 144 imposed by the government, he said.

The SP added that the police department was on frontline in fight against coronavirus.

Officials of Army, Rangers, city traffic police, Elite Force, Dolphin squad and other departments participated in the flag march.