Army, Police Hold Joint Flag March

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 02:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Pak army, Rangers and Police conducted joint flag march to show preparedness for implementation of SoPs regarding coronavirus and to maintain law and order situation during Eid-ul-Fitr here on Friday.

The joint flag march was led by DSP Mumtazabad circle Syed Azhar Raza Gilani which started from police line and culminated at the same point by passing through different areas of the city.  Speaking on the occasion, DSP Azhar Gilani said that the basic purpose of the flag march was to urge citizens to follow instructions of the government to protect themselves from coronavirus.

Officials of Army, Rangers, city traffic police, Elite Force, Dolphin squad and other departments were participated in the flag march.

