Army, police hold joint flag march

Army and Police conducted joint flag march to show preparedness for maintaining law and order situation and implementation of SOPs regarding coronavirus here on Saturday.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Army and Police conducted joint flag march to show preparedness for maintaining law and order situation and implementation of SOPs regarding coronavirus here on Saturday.

The joint flag march was led by SSP CIA Sajjad Hussain Gujjar which started from police line and culminated at the same point by passing through different areas of the city.

Speaking on the occasion, SSP Sajjad Hussain Gujjar said that the basic purpose of the flag march was to show preparedness for maintaining law and order situation and implementation of SOPs regarding coronavirus.

He urged citizens to follow SoP in order to protect themselves and others.

Officials of Rangers, city traffic police, Elite Force, Dolphin squad and other departments were participated in the flag march.

