Army Public School, College Held Prize Distribution Ceremony

Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2022 | 07:46 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :Army Public School and College Qilla Iqbal Ghar held a prize distribution ceremony for its outstanding students here on Saturday.

The ceremony was attended by students, parents, teaching staff besides school principal group Captain Bashir Ahmad Chaudhry.

Station Commander Dera Brigadier Muhammad Rashid and Begum Brigadier Muhammad Rashid distributed shields and prizes among the students who performed prominently in academics.

Speaking as chief guest on the occasion, Station Commander Dera Brigadier Muhammad Rashid urged teachers to focus on character-building of the students besides imparting quality education to prepare them for meeting challenges ahead, He said that acquisition of both contemporary and religious education were equally important for achieving a bright future for the country.

He said that those nations that paid attention to education had always progressed in every field of life.

He also asked parents to focus on the education of their children and play their due role in the best character building of their children so that they could become useful citizens of the society.

On the occasion, students also presented tableaus to express their love for Pakistan and the Pakistan Army and their talent was widely applauded by the participants.

Shields were also given to the teachers and staff in the ceremony for their excellent performance. Group Captain Bashir Ahmed Chaudhry, principal of the school, said that the students of Army Public School and College Qila Iqbalgarh had always performed prominently in education as well as in co-curricular activities.

"It is our effort to expose the students to modern education as well as to give special attention to their character building," he observed.

