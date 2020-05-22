UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Army Quick Reaction Force, Sindh Rangers Reach Plane Crash Site For Relief Efforts: DG ISPR

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 04:30 PM

Army Quick Reaction Force, Sindh Rangers reach plane crash site for relief efforts: DG ISPR

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major Babar Iftikhar Friday said Army Quick Reaction Force and Pakistan Rangers Sindh troops reached the incident site for relief and rescue efforts alongside civil administration

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major Babar Iftikhar Friday said Army Quick Reaction Force and Pakistan Rangers Sindh troops reached the incident site for relief and rescue efforts alongside civil administration.

In a tweet, he said further details would follow as the relief and rescue efforts were underway.

It may be mentioned here that the tragic air crash of PIA Airbus 320 aircraft took place near Karachi airport.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Army Rangers ISPR SITE May PIA Airport

Recent Stories

Corona test of over 3,500 inmates of prisons to be ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistani Civil Aviation Authority Says 91 Passeng ..

3 minutes ago

Malta must free 'captive' migrants now: Human Righ ..

1 minute ago

Emergency declared at all hospitals in Karachi

1 minute ago

Accident claims three lives in Attock

1 minute ago

Khashoggi's Son Says Family Pardons Murderers

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.