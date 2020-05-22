Army Quick Reaction Force, Sindh Rangers reach plane crash site for relief efforts: DG ISPR

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major Babar Iftikhar Friday said Army Quick Reaction Force and Pakistan Rangers Sindh troops reached the incident site for relief and rescue efforts alongside civil administration

In a tweet, he said further details would follow as the relief and rescue efforts were underway.

It may be mentioned here that the tragic air crash of PIA Airbus 320 aircraft took place near Karachi airport.