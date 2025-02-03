Army, Rangers Deployed In Lahore For Tri-Nation Cricket Series
Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2025 | 04:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The Federal Ministry of Interior has approved the deployment of the Army and Rangers in Lahore from February 5 to 10 for the upcoming Tri-Nation cricket series.
According to the spokesperson for the Punjab Home Department, stringent security arrangements have been finalised for the tournament, which features Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa.
During the matches in Lahore, contingents of the Pakistan Army and Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) will be deployed to ensure security.
The matches scheduled for February 8 and 10 will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The spokesperson added that the Home Department had formally requested the federal government to deploy security forces in response to a police request.
After the two matches in Lahore, the series will move to Karachi, where additional matches will be played on February 12 and 14.
