Army, Rangers troops continue rescue & relief activities at Hazara Express accident site

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :The troops of Pakistan Army and Rangers Sindh are active in the rescue operation at the Hazara Express accident site near Nawabshah.

The carriages of Hazara Express derailed in Nawabshah where the Pakistan Army and Rangers started immediate relief activities at the accident site.

So far, the injured who required medical attention and those outside the train have been shifted to hospital while the people who were trapped under the overturned bogies were being rescued.

Rescue trains have also left from Rohri and Karachi. The Pakistan Army and Rangers troops were providing all possible assistance at the spot.

The Army Chief has issued special instructions to Pakistan Army and Rangers for relief activities.

Earlier, after the incident occured the rescue teams of Pakistan Army and Rangers Sindh had started reaching the accident site.

Moreover, additional troops were called in from Hyderabad and Skarund.

Apart from this, Army Aviation Helicopters were also sent for rescue so that the precious lives of the injured could be saved as soon as possible with rescue helicopters.

Officials of Pakistan Army and Rangers were also reaching the accident site with food items.

The rescue operation of Pakistan Army will continue till the transfer of the last injured to the hospital and rehabilitation of the people trapped at the accident site.