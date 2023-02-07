Army recruitment in Hyderabad to start from 10 Feb

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :The registration process for joining the Pakistan Army would start on 10 February and will continue till 10th March.

According to a statement issued by the Army Selection and Recruitment Center, the registration process for various posts including Sipahi clerk, Sipahi cook and Sipahi driver will start from 10th February.

Interested candidates having minimum qualification of matriculation or below have been asked to visit the recruitment centre for registration along with their educational documents and photocopies, original domicile, and identity card.