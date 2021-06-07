Army relief efforts underway to expedite rescue operation at train incident site

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Army and Rangers troops on Monday were mobilised to conduct relief and rescue efforts that were underway at incident site of Millat and Sir Syed Express trains.

The Armed Forces Spokesperson in a statement told that Army and Rangers troops had reached the incident site and were carrying out relief and rescue operation.

"Military Doctor and paramedics along with ambulances being moved from Pannu Aqil had also reached the incident site," it added.

Moreover, Engineer resources were also moved to carry out necessary relief and rescue work.

It added that the Army special Engineer Team Urban Search and Rescue ( USAR) was being heli lifted from Rawalpindi to incident site to speed up relief and rescue efforts.

However, two helicopters were being flown from Multan for casualties evacuation and speedy relief measures.

The ISPR statement further added that the relief goods were being prepared and would be despatched shortly.

It may be mentioned here that the passenger carriage of Millat Express coming from Karachi to Sargodha derailed and fell on the down track which collided with Sir Syed Express coming from Rawalpindi, said the Pakistan Railways official in a statement.

It added that Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati took notice of the train accident. Senior officials of Pakistan Railways were present on the spot.