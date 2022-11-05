UrduPoint.com

Army Requests Govt For Punitive Action Against Perpetrators Of Institution's Defamation: ISPR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 05, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Army requests govt for punitive action against perpetrators of institution's defamation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :The Armed Forces media wing on Friday took exceptions to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman's accusations against Pakistan Army and requested the government to take punitive action against perpetrators of the institution's defamation and false accusations made without any evidence.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a news release, said the baseless and irresponsible allegations by the PTI chairman against the institution and particularly a senior army officer were absolutely unacceptable and uncalled for.

"Pakistan Army prides itself for being an extremely professional and well-disciplined organisation with a robust and highly effective internal accountability system applicable across the board for unlawful acts, if any, committed by uniformed personnel.

" The military's media wing said, however, if the honour, safety, and prestige of its rank and file were being tarnished by vested interests through frivolous allegations, "the institution would jealousy safeguard its officers and soldiers no matter what." "The baseless allegations hurled at the institution and officials today are highly regrettable and strongly condemned. No one will be allowed to defame the institution or its soldiers with impunity."Keeping this in view, the ISPR said, the government of Pakistan was requested to investigate the matter and initiate legal action against those responsible for defamation and false accusations against the institution and its officials without any evidence whatsoever.

