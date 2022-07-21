Army rescue operation continues as overloaded boat capsizes in Indus River

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Army troops along with SSG combat team divers on Thursday continued a search operation to rescue the drowned individuals who went missing after overloaded boat carrying 100 individuals overturned in the Indus River near Sadiqabad Tehsil of Rahim Yar Khan.

On the special instructions of Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Pakistan Army reacted promptly and dispatched the rescue team along with divers of special services group (SSG) Commandos of Pakistan Army, Army Medical Team, Army Field Engineers, other relief forces alongwith requisite equipment to participate in the search operation.

As per the receipt of information provided by the civil administration, around 94 people were on board on the boat, out of which 45 people were rescued.

During the ongoing search operation by the Pakistan Army, the bodies of 27 people had been recovered from the river so far, while the search for 22 missing people was underway.